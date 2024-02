Rising COVID fatigue jeopardizes the immunosuppressed Many people are tired of taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 and that's creating a dangerous situation for many medically fragile people. Len Ramirez reports. (2-15-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv