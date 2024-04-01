Reopening Market Street to private vehicles floated as idea to revitalize corridor With Market Street struggling, some businesses are proposing to reverse the ban on private vehicles on the corridor. But SFMTA officials are concerned a change would make the street more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. Kenny Choi reports. (4/1/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv