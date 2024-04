Rent-control battle heats up in Concord Concord passed a tenant-protection ordinance much to the delight of housing rights advocates. Now the new law is on hold as the landlords scramble to put the issue before the voters. John Ramos reports. (4-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv