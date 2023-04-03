Watch CBS News

Raw video: DWR staffers measure Sierra snowpack

The latest Sierra snowpack measurement from the California Department of Water Resources shows the snowpack's snow-water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237% of average for April 1, "one of the largest snowpack years on record in California."
