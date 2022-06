Advertise With Us

A brush fire broke out in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Raw: Chopper 5 video of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County A brush fire broke out in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On