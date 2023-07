Advertise With Us

Raw video of CBS News Bay Area reporter Betty Yu's full interview with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (7-17-2023)

RAW: Betty Yu interviews Alameda County DA Pamela Price Raw video of CBS News Bay Area reporter Betty Yu's full interview with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (7-17-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On