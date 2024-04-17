Questions loom after Warriors' quick exit from NBA play-in tournament
Vern Glen reports on the lopsided loss the Sacramento Kings dealt the Warriors Tuesday night and what the future of the team could hold.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/klay-thompson-misses-all-10-shots-vs-kings-may-be-final-game-with-warriors-nba-play-in-game/
