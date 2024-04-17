Questions loom after Warriors' quick exit from NBA play-in tournament Vern Glen reports on the lopsided loss the Sacramento Kings dealt the Warriors Tuesday night and what the future of the team could hold. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/klay-thompson-misses-all-10-shots-vs-kings-may-be-final-game-with-warriors-nba-play-in-game/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv