Advertise With Us

Devin Fehely reports on fallout from autopsy that determined a rookie SJPD officer dies from a fentanyl overdose in March (5-2-2022)

Promising San Jose police rookie's overdose death raises tough questions Devin Fehely reports on fallout from autopsy that determined a rookie SJPD officer dies from a fentanyl overdose in March (5-2-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On