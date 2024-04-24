Watch CBS News

Pro-Palestinian protesters settle in for long haul at UC Berkeley encampment

Protesters who have formed an encampment at Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus say they will remain until UC cuts all ties with Israeli companies connected to arms suppliers, and the formal recognition of Israel's action in the Gaza Strip as genocide. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.