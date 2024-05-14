Pro-Palestinian protesters assemble at Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the annual Google I/O 2024 developer conference at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View on Tuesday.
