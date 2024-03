Potential TikTok ban: What's at stake? As Congress considers legislation that could lead to a Tiktok ban in the U.S., CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks UC Berkeley Haas School of Business professor Olaf Groth, PhD, if the potential ban could be considered a violation of free speech. Groth also discusses the recent problems at Boeing, and the apology from Google's CEO after users complained about historical inaccuracies in its Gemini Artificial Intelligence app