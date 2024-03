Police fatally shoot woman suspected of shooting son in Pacifica A woman who allegedly shot her adult son at their home in Pacifica Wednesday morning was shot dead by police, authorities said. Anne Makovec reports. (3/27/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv