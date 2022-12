Advertise With Us

Elizabeth Cook reports on an armed suspect barricading themselves inside a room at San Jose State's Martin Luther King Library (12-21-2022)

Police converge on armed suspect barricaded inside SJSU library Elizabeth Cook reports on an armed suspect barricading themselves inside a room at San Jose State's Martin Luther King Library (12-21-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On