Philadelphia set to host presidential debate between Trump and Harris Jared Hill reports on immense interest in the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/harris-trump-poll-before-first-debate/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv