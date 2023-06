People's March and Rally: Unite to Fight The fourth annual People’s March and Rally kicks off on Polk Street in San Francisco this Sunday. Activists and community leaders are coming together to call out human and racial injustice and demand change. Activist and Drag performer Alex U. Inn and former Emperor of the Imperial Council John Webber tells us what to expect this coming Sunday. More information here: https://juanitamore.com/peoples-march-rally. (06/23/2023)