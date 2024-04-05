People are Talking: The Bay Area reacts to the Athletics move to Sacramento Reed Cowan and Nicole Zaloumis discuss the announcement of the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park for the 2025-2027 MLB season. Loyal and die-hard fans weighing in around the Bay Area as their move to Las Vegas cuts a lot of frustration and sorrow goodbyes. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv