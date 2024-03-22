People are Talking: Teens influenced from social media on expensive skin care products People are talking about the latest trend of teens diving into skin care products that might do more harm than good. Gianna Franco speaks with Dr. Pham about consulting dermatologists before purchasing while this teen hopes for more body and skin positivity. (03-22-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv