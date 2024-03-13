People are Talking: Potential nationwide TikTok ban People are talking about the new bill that could potentially remove the popular social media app from users' phones in the United States. The Morning Edition anchors spoke with California State University professor, Dr. Nolan Higdon on the main concerns over this bill. (03-13-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv