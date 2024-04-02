People are Talking: New California bill could allow workers to ignore work-related messages off-hour San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney has introduced a new bill requiring employers to allow workers to avoid all contact after work hours. Max Darrow and Nicole Zaloumis weigh in on responses from a poll posted on “X” and their opinions. (04-02-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv