People are Talking: New California bill could allow workers to ignore work-related messages off-hour
San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney has introduced a new bill requiring employers to allow workers to avoid all contact after work hours. Max Darrow and Nicole Zaloumis weigh in on responses from a poll posted on “X” and their opinions. (04-02-2024)
