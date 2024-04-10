People are Talking: Legendary coach Tara VanDerveer announces retirement People are talking about the recent retirement announcement of Stanford's women's coach, Tara VanDerveer, as she led Stanford to three NCAA championships and 14 Final Four appearances. VanDerveer's track record in the sports world is being acknowledged by many. (04-10-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv