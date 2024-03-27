People are Talking: Florida’s new law restricting social media access for children In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans children under the age of 14 from social media platforms. Child life specialist Kristen Beckler discussed the potential risks of social media's influence on children. (03-27-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv