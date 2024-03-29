People are Talking: Beyoncé's new country album causes mixed reactions People are talking about the new country album "Cowboy Carter" released by Beyoncé which took five years in the making. People online are expressing mixed emotions about the artist's genre switch-up. Grammy-nominated artist and humanitarian Melky Jean weighs in on the Morning Edition. (03-29-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv