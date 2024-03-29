Watch CBS News

People are Talking: Beyoncé's new country album causes mixed reactions

People are talking about the new country album "Cowboy Carter" released by Beyoncé which took five years in the making. People online are expressing mixed emotions about the artist's genre switch-up. Grammy-nominated artist and humanitarian Melky Jean weighs in on the Morning Edition. (03-29-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.