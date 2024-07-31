Watch CBS News

Park Fire survivors return to destroyed homes and begin the rebuilding process

Some evacuations have been lifted in the massive Park Fire burning in several Northern California counties and survivors are seeing the extent of the damage to their homes and neighborhoods for the first time. Kevin Ko reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
