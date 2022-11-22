Watch CBS News

Orion space capsule begins lunar orbit

NASA’s Orion capsule is now headed into a distant orbit around the moon after flying closely over the lunar surface Monday morning. This comes after it launched into space last week atop the Artemis 1 rocket. Cristian Benavides reports.
