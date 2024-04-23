Ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at UC Berkeley mirror protests at universities across nation Pro-Palestinian protestors were making their stand at UC Berkeley and vowed to stay put until the university meets their demands to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to cut its study-abroad program there. The protests mirrored other university protests across the country against Israel's war in Gaza. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv