Oakland's 'Little Saigon' seeks increased safety measures amid rising violence

A group of Vietnamese merchants in Oakland's Little Saigon gathered Wednesday morning to demand the same attention from city leaders that was given to Chinatown when crime was spiking there. John Ramos reports. (6/29/22)
