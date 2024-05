Oakland's downtown recovery is night and day With hybrid work becoming the norm, there is still an absence of people in downtown Oakland during the day that once kept The Town busy. But the downtown activity at night has now jumped to 100% of pre-pandemic levels. Max Darrow reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv