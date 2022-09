Advertise With Us

A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon. Max Darrow reports.

Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon. Max Darrow reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On