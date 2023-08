Oakland organization tackles food insecurity in food desert areas Oaklander and co-founder of Cocina Del Corazón, Jazmin Villalta, aims to address the issue of food insecurity in low-income communities by distributing fresh produce and other healthy food options to those in need. The Latinx-owned company also provides free community meals and healthy cooking workshops while partnering with local organizations to support Oakland and its social justice enterprise. (08/29/2023)