Oakland Ballers training at Providence Athletic Club ahead of home game Win or lose the Oakland Ballers are staying rooted in Oakland! As Reed Butz prepares for the next home game against the Boise Hawks he receives assistance from co-owner Camilo Riveros of Providence Athletic Club, also home of the Ballers training facility, on workouts made for the body but also the mind. Veronica Macias reports. (08-16-2024)