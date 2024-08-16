Watch CBS News

Oakland Ballers training at Providence Athletic Club ahead of home game

Win or lose the Oakland Ballers are staying rooted in Oakland! As Reed Butz prepares for the next home game against the Boise Hawks he receives assistance from co-owner Camilo Riveros of Providence Athletic Club, also home of the Ballers training facility, on workouts made for the body but also the mind. Veronica Macias reports. (08-16-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.