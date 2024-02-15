Oakland Ballers co-founders describe plans for $1.6M investment into Raimondi Field for home games The Oakland Ballers independent league baseball team announced Thursday a $1.6 million investment into historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland as its home field for the team's inaugural 2024 season. Interview with co-founders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv