Oakland A's announce temporary move to Sacramento for 2025-2027 seasons
The Oakland Athletics announced Thursday the team will play in Sacramento for the 2025 -2027 MLB seasons at Sutter Health Park ahead of the team's planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, ending the team's 57-year run at the Oakland Coliseum.
