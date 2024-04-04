Oakland A's announce temporary move to Sacramento for 2025-2027 seasons The Oakland Athletics announced Thursday the team will play in Sacramento for the 2025 -2027 MLB seasons at Sutter Health Park ahead of the team's planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, ending the team's 57-year run at the Oakland Coliseum. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv