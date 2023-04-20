Watch CBS News

Oakland A's announce deal to move to Las Vegas

Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site where the A's plan to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. Justin Andrews reports.
