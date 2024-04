North Bay store owners resurrect spirit of Blockbuster with sidewalk movie library Two vintage store owners in Benicia took their huge selection of VHS tapes and DVDs and launched the town's first-ever free "Blockbuster" service. Itay Hod reports. (4-25-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv