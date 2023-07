New "Brain Health Program" helps tackle dementia in the Bay Area Dementia is a condition that affects an estimated six million Americans. Henry Mahncke discusses how his company's Brain Fitness App led the program at the San Francisco YMCA for participants to exercise their brain health. Dorothy Vail tells her story about the program and how it has changed her life. If you know someone who could use this support, go to ymcasf.org/brainhealth. (07/27/2023)