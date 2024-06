Naturalized citizen becomes 1st in her family to graduate from college at Santa Clara University Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca has graduated from Santa Clara University, 16 years after being told by a high school counselor that undocumented students like her "don't go to college." Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv