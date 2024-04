Mother of slain Home Depot guard weighs in on plea deal, Alameda DA Pamela Price recall The mother of a slain Home Depot security guard and a supporter of Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price’s recall is weighing in on a plea deal reached with the two charged in her son’s murder. Katie Nielsen reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv