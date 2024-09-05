More drama and cheating scandals in MTV's 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' Reed Cowan chats with the host of 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful', Tami Roman, on the heat-up of season three and what the chaos will bring to couples and situationships. Season 3 premiers Tuesday, September 17th on MTV. (09-05-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv