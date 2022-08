Advertise With Us

KPIX 5 meteorologist Jessica Burch on unusual August precipitation falling in the region (8-1-2022)

Monsoonal moisture brings rare August rain to parts of Bay Area KPIX 5 meteorologist Jessica Burch on unusual August precipitation falling in the region (8-1-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On