Monday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch - 9/2/24

For this Labor Day, expect pleasant conditions throughout the Bay Area, with coastal highs in the 60s and inland highs in the 80s. Temperatures significantly warm up later this week, bringing the return of triple-digit temperatures away from the coast. Jessica Burch has the forecast.
