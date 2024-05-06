Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 5/6/24 After an unseasonably cool start to the week, expect a warmer and drier weather pattern to settle in. Highs on Tuesday will be near seasonal norms, with inland highs expected to be hot later this week. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv