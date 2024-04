Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen – 4/29/24 Expect dry conditions to continue this week, with a significant warmup starting Wednesday. Heading into the weekend, cooler temperatures and possibly wet conditions return. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv