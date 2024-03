Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 3/25/24 Expect one more day of dry conditions in the Bay Area on Tuesday. Showers are expected to return on Wednesday, with wet weather possible each day through Easter. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (3/25/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv