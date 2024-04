Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Darren Peck - 4/8/24 Expect the dry trend to continue heading into the middle of the week, with inland highs surging into the 80s by Wednesday. By the weekend, cooler and wet conditions return. Darren Peck has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv