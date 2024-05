Mission Food Hub faces challenges as hunger remains an issue The demand for food hasn’t faded for one group that aims to help the hungry in San Francisco's Mission District. Kenny Choi reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv