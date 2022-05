Mezzo-Soprano J'Nai Bridges Collaborates On 2 Powerful Commemorations To The 1921 Tulsa Massacre American mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges lent her beautiful voice to Daniel Bernard Roumain's "They Still Want To Kill Us" and Dr. Adolphus Hailstork's "Tulsa 1921 - Pity These Ashes, Pity This Dust." She talked to BR's Jan Mabry about her experience.