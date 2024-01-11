Meta announces new restrictions for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook Meta says it's trying to make the social media world safer for younger users by unveiling new oversight policies, including additional parental and well-being oversight tools, and hiding age-inappropriate content like nudity and posts about eating disorders from those who are under 18 years old. CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook asks Vicki Harrison from Stanford's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Services about the impact this could have on the mental health of teens, and it these moves go far enough