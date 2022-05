Meet The Legendary Afro-Cuban Singer, Songwriter, Bandleader Bobi Céspedes Legendary Afro-Cuban singer, songwriter and bandleader Bobi Céspedes celebrates her lauded 40-year career and the release of a new studio album, Mujer y Cantante. Don't miss Bobi will be opening San Francisco's Yerba Buena Festival on June 26. To learn more, visit bobicespedes.com.