Meet curator Ashara Ekundayo

Curator Ashara Ekundayo talks to BR host Jan Mabry about her inspiration, her non-profit and her latest exhibit, 'Salt to Catch Ghosts,' at the Slash Gallery in San Francisco, through Dec. 17. Visit slashart.org or artistasfirstresponder.com.
