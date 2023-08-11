Watch CBS News

Maui Fires: Travelers struggling to return home

Travelers visiting the island of Maui in Hawaii are struggling to return home after being impacted by the wildfires. Rudabeh Shahbazi reports from Kahului Airport with the latest updates on how what's being done.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.